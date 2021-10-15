Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for rural Ireland as Mallon withdraws planning guidance – Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed the withdrawal of rural planning guidance which would have made it more difficult for families in rural communities to get homes in their local areas.

Cathal Boylan had called on the Infrastructure Minister to withdraw her guidance on rural housing and he said tonight’s shift in policy was the right thing to do.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

"I'm glad Minister Mallon has changed her position and has withdrawn the rural planning guidance.

“This was the right decision as the Minister’s plan was clearly out of step with the needs for rural communities.

"Sinn Féin representatives have been calling for this guidance to be scrapped following concerns that it would have made planning more restrictive particularly for young families in rural areas.

"Sinn Féin had tabled a motion for debate next week calling for the guidance to be withdrawn.

"It is vital that the planning system works for our rural communities and allows families the opportunity to live in their local communities.

"Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for rural Ireland.”