O'Dowd welcomes creation of PWC Skills Academy

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has welcomed the creation of a new Skills Academy by PricewaterhouseCoopers in Belfast which will deliver 20 high quality training places.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“I welcome the creation of this Skills Academy by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) and the delivery of 20 high quality training places.

“These skills academies have a high success rate and provide unique opportunities for people to earn as they learn and go straight into employment.

“This academy will fast track people into skills and employment, and I want to commend the collaborative approach being taken by Belfast Met, Ulster University and PWC in delivering this Academy.

“Educational institutions and employers working together is the way forward for upskilling and reskilling and I hope we will see similar initiatives being undertaken by others.”