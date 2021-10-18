Workplace policies and guidance needed to support women experiencing menopause - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has said employers need to put in workplace policies and guidance to support women experiencing menopause.

Speaking on World Menopause Day, the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP said

“Women experiencing menopause can find themselves physically, psychologically and emotionally drained which makes it harder for them to meet the demands of the workplace.

“The Equality Commission has already published guidance on Promoting Equality in Employment for Women Affected by Menopause.

“This guidance can provide a form of best practice for employers to follow to ensure that workers are supported.

“Creating a supportive policy environment which facilitates flexible working entitlements would be transformative for workers in this situation.”