Financial stability, sustainability and improved governance needed for St John of God - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health Mark Ward TD has said that financial stability, sustainability and improved governance is needed for St John of God.

Speaking after receiving a response to a parliamentary question that St John of God would defer notice of its exit from service provision, Teachta Ward said:

“Currently, St John of God provides intellectual disability and mental health services to more than 8,000 people. They employ 3,000 staff and volunteers, and provide services in 300 locations across counties Dublin, Kildare, Kerry, Wicklow, Meath and Louth.

“I first raised the issue of St John of God's decision to transfer its services to the HSE last year because of the seriousness of their financial situation.

“Since then, I have been contacted by a number of people concerned about the care their loved ones will receive going forward. It was of the utmost importance that a continuum of care is provided to all service users of St John of God.

“I received news today that St John of God's Community Services (SJOGCS) agreed with the HSE that it would defer notice of its proposed exit from service provision.

“The HSE and SJOGCS reached agreement on a process which aims to ensure the financial stability , sustainability and improved governance of the vital disability and mental health services provided across the country by SJOGCS.

“It is of the utmost importance that there is improved governance so that the 8000 adults and children who use the services of SJOGCS do not have to face this upheaval and uncertainty again.

“There was also the impact that this decision had on the 3000 staff and family members.

“I welcome the news that SJOGCS will participate in a Sustainability Impact Assessment over the coming period.”