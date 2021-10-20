Energy price increase will hit those already least able to afford it – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said huge increases in energy prices will hit hardest on those already least able to afford it.

The party's economy spokesperson was commenting after the Utility Regulator warned that gas bills could increase by further 50% in December, with electricity prices set to increase by up to 20% in January.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“News that energy prices are set to increase again is another huge blow for already hard-pressed families.

“Many families, workers and pensioners here are still reeling from the British government’s attack on their livelihoods by increasing national Insurance contributions, ditching pension protections and cutting Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit.

“These hikes in energy costs will hit hardest on those already least able to afford it.

“It’s particularly concerning that this latest hike comes at the beginning of winter when the demand for fuel will increase significantly.

“The British government must recognise the scale of the cost-of-living crisis and make additional funding available to support workers and families, and to help businesses and protect jobs.”