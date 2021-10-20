Taoiseach refuses to commit to 100% redress for Mica families - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said that Taoiseach's Micheál Martin's refusal to commit to 100% redress is prolonging the agony and trauma of families affected by the Mica scandal.

Speaking after she raised the issue in the Dáil with the Taoiseach, Teachta McDonald said:

"I asked the Taoiseach a clear and simple question - does he support 100% redress for the Mica families? For families whose homes have literally disintegrated.

"I asked him that question twice, and twice he refused to answer. This simply prolongs the misery for these families. They are living a nightmare.

"Children from the families had to travel from their homes in Donegal today in an attempt to highlight how traumatising this has been for them.

“They had to stand outside the gates of Leinster House with placards in effort to get the government to hear, while inside the Dáil the Taoiseach continued his refusal to commit to 100% redress. That is very wrong.

"This has to be brought to an end. When Minister Darragh O'Brien brings his revised scheme to the three coalition party leaders this week, the only thing on the table must be 100% redress.

“Nothing less will do."