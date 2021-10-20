Kearney praises firefighters after major blaze in Antrim

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has praised the efforts of firefighters who tackled a large blaze on an industrial estate in Antrim.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“This was a major blaze in the Rathenraw Industrial Estate and I commend those firefighters who worked through the night in extremely dangerous conditions to bring it under control.

“I understand a lorry on the premises went on fire last night and this spread quickly to adjacent trailers; up to 18 of which have now been completely destroyed.

“This will result in a significant financial loss for local business and employers. An initial estimate suggests many hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of stock, vehicles, and damage to buildings has been incurred.

“The close proximity of the fire to neighbouring homes in the Rathenraw estate was a major cause of concern and local Sinn Féin activists liaised with residents throughout the incident, providing advice and reassurance; while I maintained regular contact with emergency services until the fire was finally brought under control.

“I want to thank the local PSNI on the ground for helping to keep people safe, and while the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, I would urge the public to assist their ongoing inquiries.”