Archibald launches plan for all-Ireland tourism

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has launched a plan to join up key tourism locations across the island to help rebuild the economy and ensure tourism thrives.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Explore More’ in Arás Uí Chonghaile, the party’s economy spokesperson said:

“Sinn Féin wants to grow all island tourism to create jobs and put money back into communities and workers' pockets.

“Today we have launched our plan to extend the internationally renowned Wild Atlantic Way across the Causeway Coastal Route, Ireland's Ancient East through counties Armagh and Down, and the Hidden Heartlands into Fermanagh.

“There has been an opportunity missed to date as the key tourist spots, known the world over, stop at the border.

“Prior to the pandemic, tourism was a key part of the local economy and can be a key part of recovery by getting more people into local businesses like bars, restaurants, cafes and tourist attractions.

“Extending these tourist areas and working on all-Ireland basis can help achieve this and help businesses protect and create jobs in our communities and support workers and families.

“We must seize the opportunity to encourage those who live on this island, and those who visit it to 'Explore More' of it.”