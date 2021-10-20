Sinn Féin launch plan for all-Ireland tourism – O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill MLA has said joining up Ireland’s key tourism locations can help create jobs and rebuild the economy.

Speaking at the launch of the Sinn Féin's “Explore More” plan for tourism, Michelle O’Neill said:

“Sinn Féin’s plan for tourism would create jobs, help rebuild the economy and put money in people’s pockets.

“Key to that is making sure tourism thrives in the north and across the island to get more people back into our bars, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions.

“Sinn Féin’s Explore More plan would extend Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and Ireland’s Ancient East into the north to attract even more visitors.

“These areas are recognised all over the world, they should be developed on an all-island basis.

“By extending them to the north, we can boost the economy, we can create jobs and we can help tourism thrive.

“You can read our proposals and support our plan for tourism here: https://bit.ly/3lV211I”