Kimmins welcomes upgrade of electric vehicle charging points

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has welcomed news that ESB is set to replace a number of electric vehicle charge-points across the north but said greater investment is needed to build the network.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“ESB Ecars is in the process of replacing 35 electric vehicle chargers across the north.

“These charge-points were in poor condition and in urgent need of an upgrade.

“They are now beginning the next phase to replace a further 15 AC Fast and five Rapid chargers in the coming weeks.

“I’m delighted this will include replacing charge-points in areas such as at Monaghan Street, Five Ways on the Armagh Road, and the Quays shopping centre in Newry.

“The current charge-point network is in poor condition and much more needs done to build the network to help encourage people to take up electric vehicles.

“I will continue to press Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to support the charge-point network.

“It is vital that we properly invest in the infrastructure that lets us fully embrace green transport.”