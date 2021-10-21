Sinn Féin will oppose attempts to undermine workers’ rights - McAleer

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer, has said the party will oppose attempts by the DAERA Minister to undermine workers’ rights and to abolish the Agricultural Wages Board.

The chairman of the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs committee said:

“The attempts by the Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to abolish the Agricultural Wages Board is yet another effort by the DUP to undermine workers’ rights and entitlements.

“This despite the majority of people responding to a public consultation conducted earlier this year opposing the abolition.

“The Agricultural Wages Board has guaranteed minimum standards on pay, sick pay and holiday pay.

“This Board has ensured that workers starting out in this sector can be paid above the minimum wage.

“As chairman of the AERA committee I have written to the Minister raising my concerns on behalf of those representing agriculture workers.”