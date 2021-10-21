Minister must deliver plan to address child health waiting lists – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said the health minister must prepare and deliver a plan to address the worrying numbers of children on health waiting lists.

Responding to the Children and Young People Commissioner’s review into child health waiting lists, the party’s health spokesperson said:

“It’s clear from this stark report that even before the pandemic, children and adults were not getting the care they need because of lengthy waiting lists.

“This is causing huge stress and worry for children and their families.

“A decade of cruel Tory cuts and austerity have decimated our public services and as a result we have long waiting lists for treatment and appointments.

“The health committee today backed my proposal to write to the health minister on the need for urgent action to address this issue.

“It’s not enough to acknowledge that lengthy waiting lists exist, action must be taken now to ensure children and patients get the care they need.”