Mickey Brady pays tribute to Liverpool-Irish historian Tony Birtill

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady MP has expressed condolences following the passing of Liverpool historian, journalist and teacher, Tony Birtill.





The MP for Newry and Armagh said:





“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tony Birtill.





“Tony was a committed republican and friend of Sinn Féin. As a community historian and activist for Cairde na hÉireann in Liverpool, Tony was an excellent advocate and ambassador for our Liverpool-Irish diaspora.





“In particular, his unique work in documenting the influence of the Irish language on everyday scouse slang was commendable.





“Tony’s activism, expertise and breadth of knowledge will be sadly missed.





“On behalf of Sinn Féin, I would like to extend OUR deepest condolences and sympathy to his family and friends.





“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis.”