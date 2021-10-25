Childcare support for families welcome - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has welcomed a plan by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to support low-income families with upfront childcare costs.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“A new scheme announced by Minister Deirdre Hargey will help get people into work by covering the cost of childcare for the first month.

“It’s vital that parents and families have access to high-quality, affordable childcare.

“Starting a new job can be challenging for low-income parents as wages are paid in arrears, while childcare fees are paid upfront.

“Minister Hargey’s scheme will remove that barrier to employment and put money in the pockets of workers and low-income families.

“Applications open today and I would encourage those who may be eligible for this scheme to apply.”