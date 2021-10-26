Solutions need to end gender pay gap – Sheerin

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has expressed frustration at the continuation of the gender pay gap in the north, despite wages having increased over the last year.

The party’s equality spokesperson said:

“While it’s positive to see a rise in wages, I’m disappointed that the gender pay gap still exists as women in part time jobs consistently earn less than men in the same roles.

Sinn Féin are committed to tackling the gender pay gap, that’s why I’m bringing a bill to Assembly which places a responsibility on employers to highlight gender pay gaps and begin to address them.

Just yesterday, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey announced a grant to support low-income families by covering the cost of childcare during the first month of work in an attempt to remove barriers to employment facing parents."