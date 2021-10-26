Community Wealth Building to be proposed as a core economic policy at Ard Fheis - Senator Paul Gavan

Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan will propose that the party adopt Community Wealth Building as a core economic policy at this weekend’s Ard Fheis.

The Castleconnell-based Senator has played a leading role in developing the policy which proposes a new model of progressive procurement for local government and key anchor institutions.

Explaining how changing the way the state spends its money could benefit the local economy in Limerick, Senator Gavan said:

“If our local authority developed a new procurement policy putting fair employment practices and low carbon footprint at the heart of purchasing policy, we could deliver better pay and conditions and retain more of that annual spend in our local economy.”

“We know from other jurisdictions like Preston and Ayrshire that community wealth building principles can deliver a much better return on state spending.

"It’s not even about spending more money-its about changing how we spend to ensure a better spread of wealth across our local economy. The main beneficiaries of this policy would be small local businesses, and their employees. We could also ensure a significant growth in new co-operatives.”

“Politics is changing and after the pandemic we need new policies to ensure we can build back better-better, better jobs and better communities. By adopting Community Wealth Building, Sinn Féin would ensure new thinking goes into how we can deliver a better and fairer economy.”