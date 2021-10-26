Sinn Féin launch survey about the impact of the cost of living crisis- Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection, Claire Kerrane TD, has today launched a survey to hear about how the cost of living crisis is affecting people.

The survey invites people to share their story of how the rising costs of rent, childcare, energy bills and other daily expenses are impacting on them.

Speaking today as she launched the survey, Teachta Kerrane said:

“Today I am launching a survey to uncover the real impact of the cost of living crisis and how it is affecting people’s daily lives.

“It is clear that families and workers are facing serious challenges with the rising cost of living. From soaring energy prices to eye watering rents and expanding childcare costs, many households are struggling to make ends meet.

“In a major research project earlier this year, St Vincent de Paul found that nearly 20% of working people cut back on fuel and electricity due to costs. Now, the situation is set to worsen, with rising utility costs and carbon tax increases coming down the track. For many people already struggling, this will push their finances even further to the brink.

“The announcement of Budget 2022 earlier this month was an opportunity to help ordinary people with the cost of living crisis. Sinn Féin in government would have made this a key priority.

“Instead, the government’s Budget saw far too little support for families and workers, with nothing outlined to substantially address sky-high childcare costs or rents. Astonishingly, this government failed to act and address the cost of living crisis. In doing so, they abandoned people to these mounting bills.

“This shows how out-of-touch this government is when it comes to understanding the needs of ordinary people.

“Sinn Féin want to know about how the rising cost of living is affecting households across the State. Take our short survey and tell us what changes to the cost of living mean for you.”

Sinn Féin’s Cost Of Living survey is available at this link