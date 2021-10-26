O’Neill reiterates need for certainty for businesses with British government

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill reiterated the need for certainty and stability for local businesses when she met David Frost today and urged his government to work with the EU on solutions.

She also told British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis she is deeply concerned over the British government’s amnesty proposals for state forces which have been opposed bu the political parties, victims of the conflict, civic society and human rights groups.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“Today I met with David Frost and Brandon Lewis to discuss the Protocol and the proposals brought forward by the EU to make it work smoother for local businesses.

“I made it clear to him that our local businesses and workforce needs stability and certainty – they want solutions, and they want the Protocol to work.

“The Tories and the DUP cannot be allowed to undermine the opportunities afforded to our businesses, manufacturers and farmers to create jobs and attract investment.

“The British government needs to work constructively with the EU so the north can avail of the opportunities of the Protocol for new jobs and find solutions to practical issues.

“I also challenged Brandon Lewis on his government’s cynical amnesty plan and attempt to put British state forces who killed Irish citizens above the law.

“Following my letter to both him and Simon Coveney last week, I have again called on the British Secretary of State to convene an urgent all-party leader meeting to discuss legacy issues, not least the lack of meaningful engagement on these proposals.

“We also need to see progress on Brandon Lewis’ commitment to legislate for Acht Gaeilge at Westminster. The British government must ensure there is no delay in delivering these long overdue rights for Irish speakers.”