Archibald raises concerns about customs delays at Belfast Port

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has written to the Economy Minister to highlight concerns over the new HMRC Customs Declarations System, which could create delays in processing shipments arriving into Belfast Port.

Following a meeting with local customs agents, the party's economy spokesperson said:

“I have written to the DUP Economy Minster Gordon Lyons to highlight concerns about the new HMRC’s ‘Customs Declarations System’ which comes into force here on 1st November.

“There is potential for this to cause serious problems for local importers and traders by creating delays in the processing and moving on of shipments of goods arriving into Belfast Port.

“This would have knock-on impacts local businesses and manufacturers.

“I am concerned that HMRC have failed to work to help local businesses and others prepare for the change.

“I have urged the Economy Minister to highlight the concern to the British government and ask for the introduction of this new system to be pushed back so that the necessary systems and training can be put in place, and that businesses are made aware of the changes.”