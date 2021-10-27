Further disappointment for Neurology Patients - Ni Chuilin
Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ni Chuilin said tonight that patients misdiagnosed in the Neurology scandal are very concerned that they will not get the truth about what happened to them.
The North Belfast MLA said:
“The Medical Practitioners Tribunal recently approved Dr Michael Watt's application for voluntary erasure and today the General Medical Council has informed the neurology scandal victims and their families that they will not challenge the tribunal's decision.
“This decision by the General Medical Council is another massive disappointment for the patients of Dr Watt and their loved ones.
“These decisions are further compounding the stress and suffering of victims and their families who have already gone through so much.
“These are patients who have suffered grievous trauma as a result of misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatment.
“It is unacceptable that they are still waiting for truth and accountability.
“These victims and their families are entitled to a thorough and transparent process that fully investigates this scandal and leaves no stone unturned in establishing the truth.
“Sinn Féin will continue to support the victims and their families in their campaign for truth and accountability.”