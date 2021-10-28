Protocol opportunities to create jobs and investment must be maximised – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the opportunities afforded by the Protocol for local businesses to create jobs and boost the economy must be maximised.

Speaking on the results of the newly published poll by Queen’s University, the party's economy spokesperson said:

“The majority of people in the north rejected Brexit and recognised the need for the special status contained within the Protocol.

“The Protocol prevents a hard border, protects the Good Friday Agreement, the all-island economy and north-south cooperation.

“There were always going to be issues with the ending of a 50-year trading relationship, especially as the Trade and Cooperation Agreement was only agreed a week before it came into effect.

“However, this poll highlights once again that the DUP do not speak for the majority of people or businesses here.

“Traders, retailers, manufacturers and farmers want the protocol to work, and they want the British government and European Commission to find solutions to make it work easier.

“They also need to see the opportunities of our special status under the Protocol maximised.

“The north has the unique ability to continue to freely trade into the European single market as well as the British market. We need to take advantage of this to bring investment and create jobs here as part of the recovery from Covid.”