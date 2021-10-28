Targeted plan to prevent needle spiking required for reopening – Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD has called on the Minister commit to protecting the public from needle spiking as bars and nightclubs reopen after the further easing of restrictions last week.

This follows a significant increase in public fear around these attacks, with a number of incidents being reported in Ireland over the last week.

The Sligo Leitrim TD said:

“No one wants to spoil the return to late bars and nightclubs, but I’ve been contacted by a number of concerned people in the last number of weeks when reports of this needle spiking were coming from Britain.

"First it was fear, but I have now been informed that these types of attacks have started around particular parts of the country too.

“We know it has now gone from a fear to a reality. At a time when people should be looking forward to returning to their usual social activities with the easing of restrictions, they are now in fear of needle spiking.

“I have raised my concerns of these despicable attacks, and the concerns of the people who have contacted me with both the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice.

"In my view, a targeted campaign is what both patrons and proprietors of late bars and night clubs need in order to tackle this behaviour head on."