O’Neill extends her condolences to the family of Theresa McArdle

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill MLA has said she is shocked and saddened at the sudden death of party activist Theresa McArdle who passed away suddenly last night and she has extended her condolences to her family and friends.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden death of our friend and comrade Theresa McArdle last night.

“Theresa was a highly respected and committed lifelong Republican activist in her community of Turf Lodge.

“A former political prisoner she was active in campaigns for prisoners’ rights and against the forced strip searching of women, she worked in Saoirse campaigns and in the party’s international department and right up to her death worked in our party offices on the Falls Road.

“She was often the first person to greet the thousands of people who have visited our offices over the decades.

“News of her death has touched all of us who knew her and I extend my condolences to her partner Mícheál. children Catrina, Sinéad and Eamonn. grandchildren Amy, Déaglan, Erin, Aoibhin, Faolán, Fiadh, brothers and sisters Paul, Christopher, Carol, Margaret, Brenda, Mary and Isabella and her many close friends and comrades.”