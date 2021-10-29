Electricity price hikes another blow for families - Archibald

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said news that SSE Airtricity are set to increase their electricity prices in the north by nine percent will be another huge blow for workers and families.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“News that hard-pressed families are set to be hit with another price hike at the beginning of winter will come as a another huge blow.



“As with all such price hikes, those hardest hit by this will be low and middle income families.

“Many of them are already struggling to make ends meet after more than a year of lockdowns, furloughs and job losses, cuts to Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit and the impending increase in national insurance contributions.

“The British government announced its budget this week with little to recognise the scale of the cost-of-living crisis for ordinary families, they need to ensure adequate funding is available to support workers and families, and to help businesses and protect jobs.”