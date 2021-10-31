Sinn Féin to launch Green Energy and climate change document at COP26 - O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has said party will launch a document on Green Energy and tackling climate change at COP26.

Speaking ahead of attending the United Nations conference in Glasgow, Michelle O’Neill said:

“Our island faces many challenges – the climate crisis is one of them and we need to act now.

“I’ll be at the COP26, United Nations climate change conference tomorrow in Glasgow with MLAs Caoimhe Archibald, Philip McGuigan and Declan McAleer and Darren O’Rourke TD.

“Sinn Féin will launch a document on green energy and tackling the the climate emergency.

“Just like the Coronavirus pandemic, climate change does not recognise borders and we need an all-Ireland approach.

“We must secure a fair transition to a low carbon economy, and provide increased support for rural communities.

“Ireland must lead the way in taking the necessary action to protect our planet and that means incentivising people to make changes to reduce their emissions.

“It also means supporting family farmers as they move to more sustainable food production.

“Climate action and social justice must go together to make people’s lives better and more secure, that’s what we’re committed to delivering.”