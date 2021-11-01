Finucane condemns burning of bus

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has condemned the burning of a bus and threats to its driver by an armed man in Newtownards.

The North Belfast MP said:

“The hijacking and burning of a bus and threats to a driver in Newtownards today by an armed, masked man was dangerous, reckless and despicable.

“There is absolutely no place in our society for this criminality and violence.

“We need to see clear condemnation from unionist leaders on this reckless and dangerous violence.

“There are huge opportunities for our local businesses through the Protocol to create jobs, this violence undermines those opportunities.

“Words and actions are very important, and I would urge unionist leaders to end the provocative language and dishonesty around the Protocol.

“This is a time for calm and responsible leadership to reduce tensions and ensure there is no further escalation of violence on our streets.”