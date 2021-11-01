233 Patients on trolleys in Galway Hospital last week as overcrowding lays bare Government failure to invest in healthcare for the West – Mairéad Farrell TD

Sinn Féin TD for Galway Mairéad Farrell has expressed serious concern at the lack of available hospital beds in Galway Hospital, with more than 230 patients having spent days on trolleys last week.

She said that, according to INMO Trolley Watch data collated and analysed by the Irish Patients Association, Galway Hospital has been consistently one of the worst performing hospitals for trolley numbers which lays bare a failure by Government to invest in healthcare for Galway and the West of Ireland.

Teachta Farrell said:

“Last week, Galway Hospital Emergency Department was the second worst performing ED in the state in terms of overcrowding.

“There were more than 230 patients on trolleys last week according to INMO Trolley Watch data which was analysed by the Irish Patients Association.

“The week before, Galway was the 4th worst performing hospital.

“Galway Hospital is consistently among the worst affected by Emergency Department overcrowding because the investments have not been made in bed capacity or community services for the West.

“This lack of beds is a serious concern for a number of reasons. Firstly, it means that patients presenting at Emergency Departments are not getting treated properly for their injuries.

“Secondly, it means that scheduled care – such as vital surgeries – are being cancelled to free up beds for emergency care.

“Thirdly, with the worrying situation of Covid-19 in our hospitals, this is putting more pressure on ICU capacity and exposing more patients and staff to Covid outbreaks due to unsafe working conditions in hospitals.

“This lays bare the absolute failure of Government to invest in West of Ireland healthcare in the last decade – and, indeed, they did not provide for one additional inpatient acute bed in Budget 2022 meaning they do not intend to solve this problem.

“This has been ongoing for years and underlines how this Government have left Galway behind.”