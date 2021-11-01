Sinn Féin committed to COP26 objectives – Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport, Darren O’Rourke TD, today said failure to take ambitious climate action now will lead to devastating consequences for our planet over the coming decades.

Speaking from the COP26 conference in Glasgow today, Teachta O’Rourke said:

“We all hope COP26 has a successful outcome, as it is noted to be our last best chance to keep the 1.5-degree target alive.

“Failure to take radical and ambitious action now will lead to devastating consequences for our planet over the coming decades.

“In Ireland we can already feel the effects of global warming and biodiversity loss, while other regions of the world are experiencing increasingly intense fires, floods and famine.

“Ireland must play it’s part and every sector will have to contribute to this effort.

“My party and I are fully committed to reducing the state’s greenhouse gas emissions by 51% over the next decade, in line with the targets set out in the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill.

“Climate action can deliver significant benefits for the planet, but also for individuals and families; warmer homes, cheaper electricity, cleaner air, less polluted water, better work-life balance and improved overall health.

“While the debate can often just focus on one or two controversial topics, it’s imperative we convey the advantages of a zero-carbon future to help bring communities along with us.

“Our recent Alternative Budget proposals outlined that an approach of incentivise not penalise can help people transition to greener alternatives.

“We proposed far greater investment in retrofitting with a focus on those living in energy poverty, increased EV grants for those on lower incomes and reducing the cost of public transport to make it more attractive to use.

“We also want to see greater urgency in addressing some of the legislative changes in this area that are long overdue

“The microgeneration scheme still isn’t in place, revised wind farm guidelines aren’t finalised and planning conditions on solar PV are far too restrictive.

“As part of the Sinn Féin delegation in Glasgow this week, I hope we can learn from successful initiatives in other countries that can be deployed across our island to help us achieve our climate action targets.

“On a broader point, I hope COP26 results in a greater sense of urgency, ambitious action from all countries and proper support for developing countries in tackling the climate crisis.”