Booster jab process needs to be sped up – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called on the Department for Health to speed up the roll out of the Covid booster jabs.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“The roll out of Covid19 booster jabs programme should be well underway given that it is well beyond six months from people over 60s received their second vaccine.

“The booster vaccine is being administered by GP practices and the Department of Health has indicated that there is no shortage of vaccines.

“The Department of Health must urgently speed up the roll-out of booster jabs and consider options to tackle delays including volunteer vaccinators and the reopening of walk-in vaccine centres across the north.”