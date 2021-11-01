Vaccine booster announcement for health staff welcome but further supports must follow - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has welcomed the announcement that health and social care workers will receive Covid vaccine boosters but warned that the government must take further steps to support healthcare staff.

His comments follow the announcement that the government will make boosters available to workers, in light of advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

Speaking this evening, Teachta Cullinane said:

"I welcome that the government has now announced health and social care staff will receive Covid vaccine boosters, ahead of my motion in the Dáil tomorrow to commit the government to doing so.

"This is a welcome development which will ensure staff have the protection they need to carry out their work. The rollout of these boosters now needs to happen quickly and without further delays.

"It is important that this is only one first step towards supporting health and social care staff. We also need to see urgent action on fair pay allowances for student nurses and midwives.

"We also need to see real and meaningful engagement with healthcare trade unions about a recognition bonus.

"Crucially, we also need to see the government publish a detailed timeline setting out when and how they will ensure safe staffing levels are secured in our hospitals.

"My motion in the Dáil tomorrow will call on the government to commit to delivering on these important issues to support our health and social care workers. I am calling on all TDs to back my motion and stand with these workers."