O’Dowd condemns those behind Craigavon security alert

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has condemned those responsible for leaving a device in Enniskeen, Craigavon.

John O’Dowd said:

“The ongoing criminal activities of gangs in the area is a blight on the decent people of Enniskeen and beyond.

“These thugs have terrorised this community for too long and must be brought before the courts.

“I would urge anyone with information to bring it to the police.”