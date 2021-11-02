Government must begin a fundamental review of An Bord Pleanála - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has written to the Minister for Housing urging him to undertake a fundamental review of An Bord Pleanála.

The call comes in light of the latest High Court case where the Bord conceded that their decision rejecting Dublin City Council’s (DCC) proposals for greater heights for some buildings in the Docklands was not legally valid.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“This is the third time Dublin City Council has been forced to take An Bord Pleanala to court in order to uphold the integrity of the SDZ process in the Dublin Docklands.

“The Bord appears to be facilitating a developer led planning agenda supported by the Department of Housing’s mandatory planning guidelines on apartment design standards and building heights.

“The actions of the Bord have undermined Dublin City Council’s attempts to promote good place making an planning in this SDZ.

“It is not sustainable that two of the State’s leading planning authorities to be in conflict over an important site in the capital city.

“The Minister for Housing must begin a fundamental review and reform of An Bord Pleanála. He must also revoke the mandatory Ministerial guidelines on building heights and apartment design standards, which have only aided a proliferation of unaffordable build to rent units.”