Government must listen to student nurses and midwives - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has backed student nurses and midwives' calls for a fair pay allowance.

Speaking today at the INMO's protest outside Leinster House, Teachta Cullinane said:

"I am proud to be standing in solidarity with student nurses and midwives today as they protest the ongoing failure of this government to deliver the fair pay allowances they need.

"It is scandalous that the government is continuing to fail student nurses and midwives on this issue.

"Student nurses and midwives perform a very important role in providing high quality care. It is right that they receive a fair pay allowance for this.

"The government has continually kicked the can down the road on this issue and failed to act.

"Media reports today have indicated that the government may progress on this issue shortly. If so, I welcome that but we must see meaningful change and proper engagement with the sector.

"The INMO has said they were effectively blind sided by these media reports and that the government has failed to properly engage with them on a possible proposal. This isn't good enough. This failure to consult the INMO is yet another sign of the contempt with which the government has treated the healthcare sector.

"It is important that there is clarity on what the pay allowances will begin to be paid and what exactly they will consist of. It is vital that sectors representatives, such as the INMO, are engaged with on this.

"This evening, the Dáil will debate my motion to ensure fair pay allowances for student nurses and midwives. I am calling on all TDs to back my motion and ensure this important change is enacted.

"Student nurses and midwives have waited long enough. The government must act now."