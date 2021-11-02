Adams thanks legal team as Sunday World apologise in Dublin court

Gerry Adams has thanked his legal team, including Paul Tweed, Johnson’s Solicitors and senior counsel following an apology in court in Dublin by the Sunday World over a false story they carried in September 2015.

Gerry Adams said:

“For some time some elements of the media have made offensive and false claims about me and other republicans. I am happy that this case has been settled and that the Sunday World today apologised in open court.

“The Sunday World retracted the allegations it made about me and Kevin McGuigan.

“I am also very conscious that Kevin McGuigan and Gerard Davison were murdered and that their families like many others are grieving.

"It is my intention to donate the proceeds of the settlement to good causes. These will include the Irish language sector, Green Cross, The Bobby Sands Trust, The Moore Street Trust and others.”