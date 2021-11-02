Archibald welcomes extension of deadline to spend High Street Voucher

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the decision to extend the expiry date for spending the High Street Voucher until the 14th December.

The decision comes following the Economy Committee’s call for the deadline to be extended amidst delays in sending voucher to applicants.

The Sinn Féin Economy spokesperson said:

"The decision to extend the use of the High Street Voucher for an additional two weeks is the correct one as it will give shoppers more time to support local businesses in the run-up to Christmas.

“I have been inundated with calls and emails from worried constituents who have yet to receive their voucher despite applying many weeks ago.

“It is important that all efforts continue to be made to ensure everyone who is eligible for the scheme is able to access their Spend Local card.

"I had urged the Minister to ensure the scheme is as accessible as possible, and in particular for those who are vulnerable and who may have issues confirming their identity so I would urge the Minister to ensure flexibility in terms of the evidence to prove identity.

“I hope this extension will ensure that as many people as possible can access the scheme and realise the benefit of the voucher.”