DUP threat to withdraw Ministers ‘reckless and irresponsible’ – O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has branded threats by Jeffrey Donaldson tonight to withdraw Ministers from the Executive as ‘reckless and irresponsible’.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“The threat by Jeffrey Donaldson in a party communication tonight to withdraw Ministers from the Executive if they don’t get their own way is reckless and irresponsible.

“The DUP are threatening the stability of the political institutions in the middle of a pandemic, at a time when the Tories are punishing workers and families and the health service is under huge pressure.

“It’s clear by this sabre-rattling from Jeffrey Donaldson tonight that the DUP are placing the turmoil within their own party and bad opinion polling over the needs of ordinary people.

“What people and businesses want is leadership and solutions in the talks between the British government and the EU to allow the Protocol to work smoothly, not more political instability and uncertainty.”