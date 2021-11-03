EPA report highlights how progress on waste water treatment remains slow - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Water Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the publication of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report on Urban Waste Water Treatment in 2020.

The report’s findings show that raw sewage from 34 towns and villages is still being released into rivers and seas across the State. This is just a reduction of two from 2018.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The EPA report on Urban Waste Water Treatment in 2020 published this morning finds that waste water treatment remains to be completely inadequate in many areas.

"The report highlights how 34 towns and villages are discharging raw sewage into the environment every day.

“In 12 large towns and cities wastewater treatment continues not to meet mandatory EU water treatment standards. This includes the Ringsend plant in Dublin, which treats 43% of the state’s urban wastewater.

“Our crumbling urban wastewater treatment system is a direct result of the State’s historic failure to invest in water infrastructure.

“The EU Commission has ongoing infringement proceedings against this State for this failure to adequately invest.

“This cannot continue. It is not acceptable for raw sewage to continue to be released into our rivers and seas.

“Minister O'Brien must work with Irish Water to ensure that any blockages including resourcing are addressed to ensure that the remediation process is speeded up.”