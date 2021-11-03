Kerry raw sewage issues must be addressed - Pa Daly TD

Speaking after the EPA announced the towns and areas struggling on water quality, Sinn Fein TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, has highlighted the plight of numerous areas in Kerry.

Teachta Daly said:

“The EPA report states that Abbeydorney and Tralee need improvements to prevent waste water from harming rivers, lakes, estuaries and coastal waters. This echoes what I have been saying for a number of years now, namely that the Big River in Tralee is being polluted by emissions from combined sewers and septic tanks.

“Other areas in the county are also of concern. Kilgarvan is listed as one of the 12 towns and villages in the country where waste water treatment must improve to help protect freshwater pearl mussels. Cromane, Maherees, Tralee Bay, Valentia Harbour and the Kenmare River all require overdue assessments by Irish Water.

“But we need more than assessment, Irish Water must carry out this work as soon as possible and be provided with the funding to address water quality issues in Kerry. The relevant government departments must also bring prosecutions where illegal discharges are taking place.

“The quality of our water is vital to the economy of Kerry and the well being of its people. If we are serious about our environment and clean waterways we need to act now.”