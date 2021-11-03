Taoiseach refuses to act on "out of control" energy bills - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald TD has said the Taoiseach's refusal to take action on the cost of living crisis will "cause further hardship for workers and families".

At Leaders’ Questions today, Ms McDonald raised the crisis of sky-high costs, and she asked the Taoiseach to temporarily cut VAT on spiralling energy bills to give people a real break this winter.

The Sinn Féin Leader said:

"I told An Taoiseach that people are dreading their winter energy bills, and that cutting VAT on these bills for three months makes sense and will relieve some of the pressure they are under.

"Unfortunately, the Taoiseach refused to give me an answer.

"People's quality of life, their ability to plan for their future and their mental health are really suffering.

"They see an out of touch government that is unwilling or unable to bring forward measures to tackle an out of control cost of living.

"There is a pattern of inaction from the government on the bread and butter issues.

"They have done nothing for hard-pressed renters. Their big answer to extortionate childcare fees was to cap them at their current unaffordable level.

"Now, the Taoiseach is happy to sit on his hands while families are further ripped-off for the basic necessity of lighting and heating their homes."