Delargy welcomes £30 million investment in zero-emission buses for Derry

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has welcomed confirmation from the Department of Infrastructure that £30 million will be provided for 38 new zero-emission electric buses for Foyle Metro in Derry.

The Foyle MLA and member of the infrastructure committee said:

“It’s welcome news that by 2023, local bus services in Derry will be fully zero-emission.

“This investment will also help modernise our local buses.

“There’s an onus on everyone to decarbonise and work to deliver green jobs and healthier, first-class public transport for all.

“Sinn Féin will play our part in the fight back against climate change and protecting the environment for future generations.”