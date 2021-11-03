Sinn Féin to embark on people's conversation on Irish Unity - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has announced that beginning in January 2022, the party will begin a people’s conversation across Ireland and beyond on the political and constitutional future of the island of Ireland.

Teachta McDonald said:

“There is a live and growing conversation underway about Irish unity and the need to start planning for constitutional change and what a new Ireland would look like. As part of this Sinn Féin is planning a series of people's assemblies across Ireland and internationally over the next 18 months under the theme 'The New Ireland is for Everyone – Have Your Say’.

“We want everybody to have their say on the political and constitutional future of the island of Ireland. We want to talk about what a new Ireland will look like, about how we grow the economy, what an Irish National Health Service would look like, how we protect and guarantee rights including the rights of those with a British identity.

“We also want to hear alternative proposals to be presented by those with a different vision of Ireland and of the relationships between the people who live on this island and in Britain.

"We will also be accepting written submissions and hold widespread meetings with different sectors across society. At the end of the process a report will be published.

“It is disappointing and reckless for the government to continue to block the setting up of a Citizens' Assembly to plan for the future. They need to be leading the conversation and preparing for the change that is coming.”