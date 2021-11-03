UNSC must do their part to ensure peaceful handover of power in Sudan - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has called on the UN Security Council to step up pressure on the leaders of the recent coup in Sudan to ensure a peaceful handover of power to the rightful civilian government.

Last week a military took place in order to allow the ruling military faction of the Sudanese government to avoid having to hand over power as part of an agreement with civilian government partners, which was agreed following the toppling of the dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The Wicklow TD said:

“Following the coup that took place last week, Sudan is now ruled by an alliance of the Sudanese military, mercenaries, Janjaweed Militia, and business associates of the overthrown dictator Omar al-Bashir.

“While the withdrawal of western aid will bring suffering to the ordinary people of Sudan, the ruling cabal will continue to prosper through their exploitation of gold and other natural resources, which they will sell to their allies in the Gulf states and in Egypt.

“Janjaweed militia, who call themselves the RSF have ‘sold’ Sudanese soldiers, including child soldiers, to their allies in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to be deployed in their wars in Yemen.

“The Sudanese people have displayed extraordinary levels of courage in their demand to be governed by a democratic government.

“Following the removal from power of the dictator Omer Al-Bashir in 2019 by the military, the Transitional Military Council (TMC) took power led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

“Following a massacre of civilians by TMC forces, the people of Sudan took to the streets in protest in the face of extreme brutality and succeeded in forcing the military junta into an agreement where they would share power with civilian representatives.

“The Sudanese people are again taking to the streets in the face of this armed oppression. Their courage is to be applauded.

“The UNSC, which includes Ireland, has a role not only in bringing pressure to bear on the leaders of the coup to make way for the civilian government of prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, but to use their influence to pressure regional allies of the Sudanese junta to withdraw their financial support for the regime.”