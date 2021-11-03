Sheehan meets Education Authority on special educational needs

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said the Education Authority must prioritise children and young people with special educational needs as we emerge from the pandemic.

Speaking after a meeting with the leadership of the Education Authority, the West Belfast MLA said:

“Today I met with the Chief Executive and other officials from the Education Authority to discuss a range of issues including supporting children with special educational needs.

“For years now, the Education Authority has failed to get to grips with issues affecting children with special educational needs and their families.

“I raised a recent report which found that despite hundreds of millions of pounds being spent special educational needs, neither the Department or Education Authority could demonstrate value for money on the effectiveness of the support for children with SEN in mainstream schools.

“The disruption to education over the course of the pandemic has disproportionately impacted children with Special Educational Needs so it's essential that these children and young people feel the benefit of the recent funding boost announced by the Finance Minister.

“I received a commitment from senior Education Authority officials that they will prioritise support for children with special educational needs as we emerge and recover from the pandemic.”