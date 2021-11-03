Kimmins deeply disappointed in resurfacing delays

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said she is deeply disappointed to learn that many roads in counties Down, Tyrone and Derry will not have necessary resurfacing work done until 2022.

Liz Kimmins stated:

“Resurfacing on roads in four council areas in Down, Tyrone and Derry are facing serious delays due to a legal challenge.

“This means that a large number of resurfacing projects which were supposed to go ahead this year have been pushed back until 2022.

“Our roads are already a disgrace, the last thing they needed was another year without proper resurfacing.

“£120 million sets aside for resurfacing these roads has now been cut down to £80 million because four council areas in these counties cannot go ahead with the work.

“Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon provided a long list of resurfacing works in my area that have been delayed until next year.

“It's vital these barriers are addressed and the Department gets badly needed investment where it’s needed most.”