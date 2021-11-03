Loyalist stunt at West Belfast interface a dangerous and provocative act – Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has condemned those responsible for organising an illegal protest at the Lanark Way interface that led to violence tonight.

And he said that political unionism needs to call for an immediate end to these dangerous and provocative stunts at interfaces before someone is seriously hurt.

Pat Sheehan said:

“I condemn the trouble on the Springfield Road and on Lanark Way this evening.

“There is absolutely no place in our society for this needless violence and local residents deserve to live in peace.

“Tonight’s trouble is a direct consequence of the dangerous and irresponsible stunt organised by loyalists at the Lanark Way interface this evening.

“This so-called anti-Protocol protest was deliberately organised at this interface with the sole intention of heightening tensions and causing trouble.

“I am calling on political unionism to show some leadership and call for an immediate end to all protests at interface areas before someone is seriously injured and they should tone down the provocative and dishonest rhetoric.

“Sinn Féin elected representatives and activists will remain on the ground this evening and offer our support to local residents.”