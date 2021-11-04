New Ireland/Éire Nua: Sinn Féin publish second edition of online Uniting Ireland magazine

The second edition of Sinn Féin’s online Uniting Ireland magazine, New Ireland/Éire Nua, is published today.

The front page story focuses on the Ard Fheis announcement by Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald TD and Declan Kearney MLA, Party Chairperson, that the party will be launching in January 2022 an extensive island-wide and global initiative inviting people to “Have your Say - The New Ireland is for Everyone.”

The initiative will involve an ambitious, 18-month long public and private consultation, open to everyone through People's Assemblies.

We want everybody to have their say on the political and constitutional future of the island of Ireland.

Sinn Féin will be organising a series of national, regional and local People’s Assemblies in key locations across the island.

Wherever there is a demand, Sinn Fein will seek to facilitate it.

The People’s Assemblies will accept submissions and hold both public AND private sectoral meetings. We will actively seek contributions from all sections of society on this island and beyond.

Sinn Féin will also roll this initiative out to the Irish diaspora.

At the end of the process, a report will be published.

This is an opportunity for citizens to have their say on all issues pertaining to the future of Ireland; its constitutional arrangements; its political and democratic structures and governance; the role of the Irish government in the setting up a Citizens Assembly and holding the unity referendum provided for in the Good Friday Agreement; the rights and equality agenda; the protection of minorities; and future economic and public policy models.

It will seek to engage with the protestant/loyalist/unionist section of our people and genuinely take on board their apprehensions and opinions.

The online magazine also has a range of articles on climate change; a view of events in Westminster; Unity and Irish America; self-determination and sovereignty; and working with activists from the protestant/unionist/loyalist section of our people.

You can read the second edition of Éire Nua/New Ireland here.