Stormont committee agrees with Ní Chuilín to write to police on neurology scandal

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ni Chuilín has said the continuing lack of transparency in the investigation of the neurology scandal is adding to the stress and anguish being felt by the families and patients affected.

And she said that Stormont’s health committee has agreed to write to the PSNI to see have they any criminal investigations into the neurology scandal.

The North Belfast MLA said:

"Today, we heard from the General Medical Council (GMC) and the Department of Health on the progress of the investigation into the neurology scandal.

“It became clear in the hearing that the Medical Practitioner Tribunal Service (MPTS) decision to grant voluntary erasure to the doctor at the heart of the investigation, Dr Watt, has caused concern for everyone. This includes the GMC, particularly as two previous requests were denied.

“It is not clear what circumstances, if any, changed, which allowed the voluntary erasure of Dr Watt and this decision has caused added anxiety to the families and patients involved.

“The more we hear about this scandal the more murky the whole process appears to get - and for families seeking transparency and clarity this is very frustrating.

“The health committee today agreed to my request to write to the PSNI to see have they any criminal investigations into the neurology scandal.

“We all have a responsibility to these families to help them find the truth about what happened to them and their loved ones.”