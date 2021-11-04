Rent pressure zones negate any positive impact of a 2% cap - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the Minister for Housing to include a measure to scrap rent pressure zones and implement a statewide ban on rent increases in his new rental bill.

A 2% cap on rent rises, limited to rent pressure zones, will have a limited impact on runaway rents.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Minister for Housing has confirmed that he will introduce a 2% rent cap in rent pressure zones with a new piece of legislation.

“This measure, like the 4% rent cap introduced by Fine Gael and the belated linking of rents to inflation just as inflation started to rise, is doomed to fail.

“Latest data from the RTB shows that in every county the 4% rental cap was breached.

“This is because legislation has too many loopholes and the RTB lacks sufficient resources to chase and sanction landlords who breach the rent caps.

“The rent pressure zone legislation also leaves tenants outside them to the mercy of the market and facing unsustainable rent hikes of up to 50%.

“If the Minister really wanted to help renters, he would abandon rent pressure zones and introduce a three-year ban on rent increases, along with a refundable tax credit worth one month’s rent.”