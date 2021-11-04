Human Rights expert being blocked by DUP from Bill of Rights Panel – Sheerin

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin said today it was disgraceful that the DUP was blocking the appointment of a Human Rights expert to the Bill of Rights Committee.

Emma Sheerin said:

“It is totally unacceptable that the Panel of Experts to advise the Bill of Rights Committee has not been progressed despite being agreed in New Decade New Approach.

"The DUP is blocking the appointment of a Human Rights expert and academic to the Panel.

“A Bill of Rights guaranteeing Human Rights for all citizens is no threat to anyone but the DUP is unwilling and incapable of delivering on rights, whether that is for women, our LGBT+ citizens, our Irish language community and others.”