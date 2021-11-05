Joint Committee should be convened urgently - Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has said that an urgent meeting of the Protocol Joint Committee should be convened, and called on the British government to work with the EU through the agreed framework to find solutions which enable local businesses to continue benefiting from the Protocol.

The party’s Brexit spokesperson was speaking after European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic met with British negotiator David Frost today.

Declan Kearney said:

“It is very disappointing for our local businesses to hear today from EU negotiator Maros Sefcovic that he has seen no move from the British government towards finding solutions on the smooth implementation of the Protocol. There is absolutely no alternative to the Protocol and the British government knows that to be true.

“The threats and rhetoric from the British Brexit Minister is reckless and at odds with where widespread public and political opinion is on the Protocol in the North, and across the island.

“Local businesses are crying out for stability and certainty, and they need solutions.

“The Protocol recognises the special status of this island. It prevents a hard border, safeguards jobs and the all-Ireland economy, and protects the Good Friday Agreement. Significantly it also provides unique dual market access for local businesses, manufacturers & agri-food sector.

“The Tories and the DUP must not be allowed to undermine the opportunities available to our businesses, manufacturers and farmers to create jobs and attract investment.

“An urgent meeting of the Joint Committee which was set up to manage the implementation of the Protocol should now be convened.

“It is essential that this British government sets aside its destructive ideological agenda and starts demonstrating a serious commitment to find workable solutions which further reduce the potential for trade friction, and give the certainty to businesses, their workers and families which they deserve.” ENDS/CRÍOCH